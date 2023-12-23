Brady Skjei will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Skjei's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brady Skjei vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Skjei has averaged 21:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In six of 33 games this year, Skjei has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Skjei has a point in 15 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Skjei has had an assist in a game 12 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Skjei has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skjei has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skjei Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 33 Games 12 20 Points 4 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.