The Winthrop Eagles (8-5) play the Florida State Seminoles (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Winthrop vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Winthrop Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-9.5) 147.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-8.5) 147.5 -420 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Winthrop vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Winthrop has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Florida State has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

In the Seminoles' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

