The Elon Phoenix (5-4) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This clash will begin at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

South Carolina vs. Elon Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK B.J. Mack: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Myles Stute: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Elon Players to Watch

TK Simpkins: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Max Mackinnon: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rob Higgins: 9.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK LA Pratt: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Dorn: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina vs. Elon Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank 160th 75.5 Points Scored 82.8 41st 60th 65.3 Points Allowed 77.6 314th 237th 31.9 Rebounds 32.9 195th 236th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.4 162nd 37th 9.5 3pt Made 9.1 54th 98th 14.9 Assists 13.9 146th 36th 9.5 Turnovers 11.9 182nd

