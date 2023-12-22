The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina vs. Elon Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

South Carolina is 6-0 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 182nd.

The Gamecocks record 74.3 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Phoenix allow.

When South Carolina totals more than 77.3 points, it is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, South Carolina averaged 5.0 fewer points per game (63.3) than when playing on the road (68.3).

In 2022-23, the Gamecocks surrendered 69.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.0.

Looking at three-pointers, South Carolina performed worse when playing at home last season, making 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule