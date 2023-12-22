NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's NHL lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Vancouver Canucks playing the Dallas Stars.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Thursday's NHL action.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|MSG-B,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|BSSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ALT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
