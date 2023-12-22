The Queens Royals (6-7) travel to face the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson vs. Queens Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Clemson has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Royals are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 113th.

The 78.5 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Royals give up.

Clemson is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson posted 78.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 73.1.

Clemson made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule