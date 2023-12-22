According to our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the nine ACC bowl season games is Georgia vs. Florida State -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, see below.

Best Week 18 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida State +16.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 1.1 points

Florida State by 1.1 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Tulane +10.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave

Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 3.9 points

Tulane by 3.9 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 27

December 27 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Kansas State -2.5 vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15.4 points

Kansas State by 15.4 points Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 18 ACC Total Bets

Over 44.5 - Georgia vs. Florida State

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles Projected Total: 53.2 points

53.2 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Over 47 - SMU vs. Boston College

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles

SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles Projected Total: 55.6 points

55.6 points Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights Projected Total: 59.6 points

59.6 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 18 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Florida State 13-0 (9-0 ACC) 37.0 / 15.9 415.5 / 305.8 Louisville 10-3 (7-2 ACC) 30.9 / 19.7 420.4 / 307.3 NC State 9-3 (6-2 ACC) 26.8 / 20.2 346.3 / 323.5 Georgia Tech 7-6 (5-3 ACC) 31.1 / 29.5 427.8 / 436.0 Virginia Tech 6-6 (5-3 ACC) 28.6 / 24.3 386.3 / 322.2 Clemson 8-4 (4-4 ACC) 29.2 / 19.9 405.7 / 279.1 North Carolina 8-4 (4-4 ACC) 36.6 / 27.1 503.9 / 405.2 Duke 8-5 (4-4 ACC) 26.9 / 19.0 348.2 / 352.7 Miami (FL) 7-5 (3-5 ACC) 32.1 / 22.1 441.2 / 324.1 Boston College 6-6 (3-5 ACC) 25.0 / 29.5 382.2 / 390.2 Syracuse 6-7 (2-6 ACC) 23.5 / 25.4 343.6 / 383.6 Pittsburgh 3-9 (2-6 ACC) 20.2 / 27.3 317.7 / 362.7 Virginia 3-9 (2-6 ACC) 23.3 / 33.8 368.8 / 409.9 Wake Forest 4-8 (1-7 ACC) 20.3 / 27.2 326.4 / 386.7

