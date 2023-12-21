The Carolina Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen among them, play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Prop bets for Teravainen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 17:01 on the ice per game.

In eight of 32 games this year Teravainen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Teravainen has a point in 13 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 32 games this year, Teravainen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Teravainen goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 4 19 Points 2 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

