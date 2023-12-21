How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) welcome in the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- This season, South Carolina Upstate has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 249th.
- The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 65.8 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 65.8 points, South Carolina Upstate is 4-3.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 South Carolina Upstate is scoring 11.8 more points per game at home (78.8) than away (67).
- At home the Spartans are giving up 61.5 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than they are away (76.1).
- South Carolina Upstate sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (35.3%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|W 85-82
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kennesaw State
|L 84-77
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 70-53
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coker
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
