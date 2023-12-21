The Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho among them, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Thinking about a wager on Aho? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Aho has averaged 17:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In Aho's 29 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 19 of 29 games this year, Aho has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Aho has an assist in 13 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 29 Games 5 30 Points 5 12 Goals 1 18 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.