Fantasy Football Week 16 TE Rankings
It's Week 16 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning tight ends -- you're in luck!
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 16
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|209.2
|14.9
|8.8
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|205.4
|15.8
|8.5
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|205.2
|14.7
|7
|George Kittle
|49ers
|177.7
|12.7
|5.4
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|176.9
|12.6
|7.8
|David Njoku
|Browns
|167.4
|12.0
|7.6
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|159.3
|11.4
|5.8
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|149.2
|10.7
|6.1
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|148.4
|10.6
|5.9
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|135.4
|13.5
|6.1
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|123.3
|10.3
|5.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|120.5
|9.3
|5.7
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|119.9
|9.2
|4.7
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|117.2
|8.4
|5.6
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|106.8
|7.6
|4.1
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|105.3
|8.1
|5.1
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|105.1
|7.5
|4.1
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|105.1
|9.6
|5.9
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|102.4
|7.3
|5.1
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|90.8
|7.6
|4.3
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|90.3
|6.9
|4.6
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|88.4
|9.8
|6.3
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|Titans
|83.1
|5.9
|4.5
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|73.1
|7.3
|4.5
|Michael Mayer
|Raiders
|71.4
|5.5
|3.1
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|Peacock
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
|8:15 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|CBS
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:30 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|ABC
