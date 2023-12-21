When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Bunting score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bunting stats and insights

In seven of 31 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play, Bunting has accumulated four goals and five assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 16:20 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 2 0 2 12:17 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:40 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:42 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:53 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.