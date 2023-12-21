Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at PPG Paints Arena. Thinking about a wager on Necas? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus of -13, while averaging 17:54 on the ice per game.

In eight of 32 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 18 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 13 of 32 games this season, Necas has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Necas' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 83 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 5 23 Points 2 9 Goals 2 14 Assists 0

