The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Martinook find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

  • Martinook has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (three shots).
  • Martinook has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 1.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 83 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:20 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:26 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:07 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

