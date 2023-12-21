The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off a vistory. The Hurricanes took down the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-115) Penguins (-105) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 29 times this season, and have finished 17-12 in those games.

Carolina has a 17-12 record (winning 58.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 53.5%.

In 17 of 32 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 105 (6th) Goals 86 (27th) 102 (20th) Goals Allowed 83 (9th) 26 (8th) Power Play Goals 13 (26th) 19 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 4-4-2 overall.

Four of Carolina's past 10 games went over.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes offense's 105 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.

On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 102 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +3.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.