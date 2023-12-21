Thursday's contest features the East Carolina Pirates (6-3) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) matching up at Minges Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-51 victory for heavily favored East Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Buccaneers' last outing was a 65-60 loss to Charlotte on Monday.

Charleston Southern vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 76, Charleston Southern 51

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' signature win this season came against the Mercer Bears, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 235) in our computer rankings. The Buccaneers took home the 66-53 win at home on November 25.

Charleston Southern has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Charleston Southern is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

15.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Keshunti Nichols: 5.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%

5.3 PTS, 41.5 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers put up 58.7 points per game (292nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per outing (327th in college basketball). They have a -174 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.8 points per game.

At home the Buccaneers are putting up 64.4 points per game, 10.4 more than they are averaging on the road (54).

At home, Charleston Southern gives up 63.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 83.8.

