Thursday's contest that pits the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2) against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) at TD Arena has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 21.

The game has no line set.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Venue: TD Arena

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 74, Charleston (SC) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-3.8)

Saint Joseph's (PA) (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Charleston (SC) is 3-7-0 against the spread, while Saint Joseph's (PA)'s ATS record this season is 7-2-0. The Cougars have a 6-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hawks have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars score 76.0 points per game (161st in college basketball) and give up 75.3 (285th in college basketball) for a +8 scoring differential overall.

Charleston (SC) grabs 38.5 rebounds per game (99th in college basketball) compared to the 37.9 of its opponents.

Charleston (SC) hits 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.4 (43rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

The Cougars rank 223rd in college basketball with 93.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 259th in college basketball defensively with 92.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Charleston (SC) has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (92nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (152nd in college basketball).

