The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5) will face the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

Javon Small: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Quion Williams: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Garrison: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Mike Marsh: 8.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 199th 74.1 Points Scored 77.8 124th 119th 68.5 Points Allowed 82.0 348th 136th 34.4 Rebounds 34.3 140th 138th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st 73rd 8.8 3pt Made 8.6 82nd 71st 15.5 Assists 14.4 124th 102nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.9 254th

