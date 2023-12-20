South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you reside in Spartanburg County, South Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rock Hill High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 19
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesnee High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
