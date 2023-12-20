The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network X

South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans score an average of 58.1 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 60.5 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
  • South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.
  • Georgia Tech's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.1 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets put up 72.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 66.4 the Spartans give up.
  • When Georgia Tech scores more than 66.4 points, it is 6-1.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 5-4 when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.
  • This season the Yellow Jackets are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans' 40.0 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Yellow Jackets have conceded.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

  • Trinity Johnson: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 25.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Isabell West: 10.6 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • AC Markham: 5.8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
  • Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%
  • Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Western Carolina W 73-64 Ramsey Center
12/9/2023 Furman W 61-58 G.B. Hodge Center
12/18/2023 UNC Greensboro L 56-53 G.B. Hodge Center
12/20/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/3/2024 UNC Asheville - G.B. Hodge Center
1/6/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum

