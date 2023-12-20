MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games featuring a MEAC team on Wednesday in college basketball action.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at VCU Rams
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|LSU Tigers at Coppin State Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
