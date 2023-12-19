The Wofford Terriers (7-4) play the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Terriers score 6.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Volunteers give up (73.5).

Wofford has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 73.5 points.

Tennessee is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.2 points.

The Volunteers score 17.6 more points per game (76.2) than the Terriers allow (58.6).

When Tennessee puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 5-3.

When Wofford gives up fewer than 76.2 points, it is 7-2.

The Volunteers are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (35.3%).

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

20.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Evangelia Paulk: 8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 32.4 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 32.4 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (26-for-73)

14.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (26-for-73) Annabelle Schultz: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.0 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.0 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70) Indiya Clarke: 7.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Wofford Schedule