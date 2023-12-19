The Wofford Terriers (7-4) play the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Wofford vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers score 6.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Volunteers give up (73.5).
  • Wofford has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 73.5 points.
  • Tennessee is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Volunteers score 17.6 more points per game (76.2) than the Terriers allow (58.6).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 5-3.
  • When Wofford gives up fewer than 76.2 points, it is 7-2.
  • The Volunteers are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (35.3%).

Wofford Leaders

  • Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
  • Evangelia Paulk: 8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 32.4 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)
  • Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (26-for-73)
  • Annabelle Schultz: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.0 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70)
  • Indiya Clarke: 7.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Wofford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Bellarmine L 61-59 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/4/2023 Emory & Henry W 60-34 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 @ Virginia W 71-70 John Paul Jones Arena
12/19/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/30/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
1/1/2024 North Greenville - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

