How to Watch the Wofford vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Wofford Terriers (7-4) play the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Wofford vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers score 6.3 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Volunteers give up (73.5).
- Wofford has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 73.5 points.
- Tennessee is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Volunteers score 17.6 more points per game (76.2) than the Terriers allow (58.6).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 5-3.
- When Wofford gives up fewer than 76.2 points, it is 7-2.
- The Volunteers are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (35.3%).
Wofford Leaders
- Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
- Evangelia Paulk: 8.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 32.4 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)
- Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (26-for-73)
- Annabelle Schultz: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.0 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70)
- Indiya Clarke: 7.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|L 61-59
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/4/2023
|Emory & Henry
|W 60-34
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 71-70
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|North Greenville
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.