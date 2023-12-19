The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Winthrop Eagles (8-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -10.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop has played six games this season that have had more than 143.5 combined points scored.

Winthrop's outings this season have a 147.1-point average over/under, 3.6 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Winthrop has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Winthrop has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Eagles have been at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Winthrop has an 18.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 2 25% 74.5 153.5 65.3 133.4 140.6 Winthrop 6 60% 79.0 153.5 68.1 133.4 148.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

The Eagles score 13.7 more points per game (79.0) than the Gamecocks allow (65.3).

Winthrop is 3-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 6-2-0 1-2 3-5-0 Winthrop 3-7-0 0-2 4-6-0

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Winthrop 7-8 Home Record 10-4 4-8 Away Record 4-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.