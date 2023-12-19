The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Winthrop Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK B.J. Mack: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Myles Stute: 10.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jacobi Wright: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina Players to Watch

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 144th 76.7 Points Scored 80.4 79th 46th 64.3 Points Allowed 67.4 102nd 251st 31.6 Rebounds 32.9 195th 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.1 106th 37th 9.4 3pt Made 7.6 166th 88th 15.1 Assists 11.6 281st 44th 9.7 Turnovers 10.9 108th

