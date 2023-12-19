South Carolina vs. Winthrop December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) will play the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.
South Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myles Stute: 10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
South Carolina vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|144th
|76.7
|Points Scored
|80.4
|79th
|46th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|67.4
|102nd
|251st
|31.6
|Rebounds
|32.9
|195th
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|106th
|37th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|166th
|88th
|15.1
|Assists
|11.6
|281st
|44th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|10.9
|108th
