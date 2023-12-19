South Carolina vs. Bowling Green December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
South Carolina vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Lexi Fleming: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Paige Kohler: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amy Velasco: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Erika Porter: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Olivia Hill: 5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Bowling Green Players to Watch
