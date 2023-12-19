The Furman Paladins (5-6) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 158.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Presbyterian vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Furman -13.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian and its opponents have scored more than 158.5 combined points just twice this season.

Presbyterian's games this season have had an average of 150.4 points, 8.1 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Presbyterian has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Presbyterian has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

The Blue Hose have played as an underdog of +725 or more once this season and won that game.

Presbyterian has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Furman 7 87.5% 86.5 166.1 82 152.8 158.1 Presbyterian 2 20% 79.6 166.1 70.8 152.8 142.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose score only 2.4 fewer points per game (79.6) than the Paladins allow their opponents to score (82).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Presbyterian vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Furman 2-6-0 0-1 7-1-0 Presbyterian 5-5-0 1-0 6-4-0

Presbyterian vs. Furman Home/Away Splits

Furman Presbyterian 4-0 Home Record 3-3 0-4 Away Record 3-1 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-0-0 92.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.7 87 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.8 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.