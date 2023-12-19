South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Marion County, South Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Socastee High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Marion, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
