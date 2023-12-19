The Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3) on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-130) Golden Knights (+105) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 16-12 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina is 14-11 (winning 56.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

In 16 of 31 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 99 (9th) Goals 109 (4th) 99 (21st) Goals Allowed 80 (8th) 23 (11th) Power Play Goals 28 (5th) 19 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (2nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 3-4-3 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over four times.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 99 this season.

The Hurricanes are ranked 21st in league play in goals against this season, having given up 99 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at 0.

