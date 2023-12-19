The Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5), winners of three straight road games, visit the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

The Hurricanes are 3-4-3 in their last 10 contests, totaling 29 goals while allowing 31 in that time. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (23.3%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-135)

Hurricanes (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 4-3-7 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 16-12-3.

In the 12 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-4-2 record (good for 14 points).

In the five games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes are 15-4-2 in the 21 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 32 points).

In the 12 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 7-5-0 to record 14 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 14-8-3 (31 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 2-2-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 14th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 17th 3.19 Goals Allowed 2.5 3rd 3rd 33.9 Shots 32.5 8th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 29.3 8th 14th 21.7% Power Play % 23.53% 9th 14th 80.61% Penalty Kill % 85.87% 5th

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

