South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darlington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Darlington County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridge View High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge View High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.