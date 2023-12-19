Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. This contest will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Braden Norris: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Des Watson: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Greg Dolan: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|255th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|70.8
|262nd
|165th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|224th
|245th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|30.9
|276th
|344th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|292nd
|80th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7
|217th
|62nd
|15.8
|Assists
|12
|263rd
|285th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|13.9
|312th
