Tuesday's contest between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-62 and heavily favors Loyola Chicago to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 79, Charleston Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-16.9)

Loyola Chicago (-16.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Loyola Chicago's record against the spread this season is 2-7-0, and Charleston Southern's is 2-6-0. The Ramblers have hit the over in three games, while Buccaneers games have gone over three times.

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (posting 69.9 points per game, 284th in college basketball, while giving up 73.2 per contest, 236th in college basketball) and have a -33 scoring differential.

The 33.5 rebounds per game Charleston Southern accumulates rank 300th in the country, 2.2 fewer than the 35.7 its opponents grab.

Charleston Southern hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (129th in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.0 per game at 29.9%.

Charleston Southern has committed 2.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 9.8 (332nd in college basketball).

