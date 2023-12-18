South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Greensboro December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Trinity Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rebekah Gordon: 11.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AC Markham: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isabell West: 9.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dakota Reeves: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
