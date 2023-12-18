Monday's contest features the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) facing off at Kimmel Arena (on December 18) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-73 victory for UNC Asheville.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023

6:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 81, South Carolina State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-8.2)

UNC Asheville (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 154.3

UNC Asheville has compiled a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season, while South Carolina State is 7-4-0. The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are 4-2-0 and the South Carolina State Bulldogs are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are being outscored by 13.2 points per game, with a -158 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.0 points per game (292nd in college basketball), and allow 82.2 per contest (351st in college basketball).

South Carolina State is 71st in college basketball at 39.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 35.8 its opponents average.

South Carolina State hits 4.5 three-pointers per game (352nd in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 26.1% from deep (352nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.7%.

South Carolina State forces 14.5 turnovers per game (53rd in college basketball) while committing 14.9 (347th in college basketball).

