The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) will face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

  • Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ben Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Frankie Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank
233rd 72.6 Points Scored 76.3 149th
281st 75.8 Points Allowed 81.6 345th
159th 33.8 Rebounds 38.4 24th
43rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 12.7 21st
67th 8.9 3pt Made 8 128th
235th 12.4 Assists 13.7 155th
133rd 11.3 Turnovers 13.9 312th

