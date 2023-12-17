The Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Does a bet on Aho intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 17:44 on the ice per game.

In Aho's 27 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Aho has a point in 17 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Aho has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Aho has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 27 Games 3 26 Points 0 11 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.