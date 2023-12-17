The Carolina Panthers (1-12) host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to halt a six-game losing streak.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Panthers Insights

The Panthers rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Falcons give up (20.7).

The Panthers rack up 43.9 fewer yards per game (270) than the Falcons allow (313.9).

Carolina rushes for 104.3 yards per game, 6.6 fewer yards than the 110.9 Atlanta allows.

The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Panthers Home Performance

At home, the Panthers average fewer points (13.6 per game) than they do overall (15.2). But they also allow fewer at home (22.8) than overall (26.2).

The Panthers pick up fewer yards at home (231.4 per game) than they do overall (270), but also allow fewer at home (268.8 per game) than overall (298.4).

Carolina picks up 136.4 passing yards per game at home (29.3 fewer than overall), and gives up 156 at home (19.4 fewer than overall).

The Panthers pick up 95 rushing yards per game at home (9.3 fewer than overall), and allow 112.8 rushing yards at home (10.2 fewer than overall).

The Panthers convert fewer third downs at home (35.6%) than they do overall (36.2%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (36.9%) than overall (35.2%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Tennessee L 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay L 21-18 CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans L 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta - FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 1/7/2024 Tampa Bay - -

