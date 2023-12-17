Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly MEAC Power Rankings
Find out how every MEAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: L 74-58 vs Hofstra
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Howard
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
- Last Game: L 79-78 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCSB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-11
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: W 102-50 vs Saint Andrews (NC)
Next Game
- Opponent: Longwood
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Delaware State
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: L 62-61 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wake Forest
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 338th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
- Last Game: W 120-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Campbell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: FloHoops
6. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: L 86-50 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNC Asheville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-19
- Overall Rank: 353rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: L 93-61 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marist
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Coppin State
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: L 71-54 vs Georgetown
Next Game
- Opponent: @ James Madison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
