How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 17
The Ligue 1 lineup today, which includes Stade Brest 29 versus FC Nantes, is not one to miss.
You will find info on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 action right here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Nantes vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 travels to match up with FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Nantes (+165)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+180)
- Draw: (+225)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Metz vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC journeys to match up with FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Montpellier HSC (+130)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+225)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Toulouse FC vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes makes the trip to face Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (+125)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+220)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Lorient vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg journeys to match up with FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: FC Lorient (+160)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+190)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Olympique Marseille vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 is on the road to take on Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-235)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+650)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Lille OSC vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain travels to take on Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-115)
- Underdog: Lille OSC (+300)
- Draw: (+295)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.