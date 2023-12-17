Hurricanes vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) square off against the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 6:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Hurricanes fell to the Nashville Predators 6-5 in overtime in their last game, while the Capitals are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Capitals (+190)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have gone 16-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Carolina has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 71.4%.
- Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 16 of 30 games this season.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|98 (9th)
|Goals
|66 (31st)
|98 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|77 (5th)
|23 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (31st)
|19 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (9th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Carolina has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.
- Carolina hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 98 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked ninth in the NHL this year.
- The Hurricanes rank 21st in total goals against, giving up 3.3 goals per game (98 total) in league action.
- The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at 0.
