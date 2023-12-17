The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) will host the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) on Sunday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

You can watch on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network to see the Hurricanes play the Capitals.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 98 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (98 total, 3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 27 11 15 26 16 12 54.3% Martin Necas 30 9 14 23 12 12 37.5% Seth Jarvis 30 10 11 21 8 18 45.3% Teuvo Teravainen 30 11 8 19 13 12 49.5% Stefan Noesen 30 9 10 19 6 7 34.9%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 77 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is fifth in the league.

The Capitals have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 25 goals over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players