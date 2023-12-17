The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) take the court against the Furman Paladins (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

Furman vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Paladins average only 2.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats give up (71.7).
  • Furman has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.
  • Kentucky has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Wildcats score only 4.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Paladins give up (66.9).
  • When Kentucky puts up more than 66.9 points, it is 4-0.
  • Furman is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Paladins concede defensively.
  • The Paladins shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%
  • Kate Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.0 FG%
  • Tate Walters: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)
  • Sydney Ryan: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59)
  • Niveya Henley: 12.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Bob Jones W 124-44 Timmons Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate L 61-58 G.B. Hodge Center
12/14/2023 Elon W 73-47 Timmons Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
12/21/2023 South Carolina State - Timmons Arena
12/31/2023 North Carolina Central - Timmons Arena

