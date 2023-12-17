Carolina Panthers receiver Darrell Demont Chark Jr. has a tough matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203 per game.

Chark has 25 receptions (while being targeted 46 times) for 345 yards and three TDs, averaging 34.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Chark and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chark vs. the Falcons

Chark vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 203 passing yards per game given up by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Falcons have given up 19 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 23rd among NFL defenses.

Watch Panthers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Chark with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Chark Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this year, Chark has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chark has received 9.7% of his team's 476 passing attempts this season (46 targets).

He has been targeted 46 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (66th in NFL).

Chark has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With four red zone targets, Chark has been on the receiving end of 11.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.