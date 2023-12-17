Will Chuba Hubbard Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 15?
In the Week 15 tilt between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Chuba Hubbard hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)
- The team's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 166 times for 644 yards (49.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
- Hubbard also has 174 receiving yards on 30 catches (13.4 yards per game) ..
- Hubbard has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in three games.
Chuba Hubbard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|9
|60
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|2
|16
|0
|5
|34
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|14
|41
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|9
|35
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|19
|88
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|15
|28
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|16
|58
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|9
|23
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|10
|57
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|14
|45
|1
|5
|47
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|25
|104
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|23
|87
|0
|2
|9
|0
