Will Brady Skjei light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

Skjei has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 7.8% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:17 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:50 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:13 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 19:26 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:53 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 24:20 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:11 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 4-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

