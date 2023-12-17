Will Adam Thielen Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Thielen's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Thielen has been targeted 113 times and has 85 catches for 827 yards (9.7 per reception) and four TDs, plus one carry for six yards.
Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Tommy Tremble (LP/hip): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Ian Thomas (DNP/ankle): 4 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 15 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thielen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|113
|85
|827
|301
|4
|9.7
Thielen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|11
|115
|1
|Week 8
|Texans
|11
|8
|72
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|5
|29
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|10
|6
|42
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|8
|74
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|6
|3
|25
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|7
|5
|74
|0
