The Wofford Terriers (6-4) travel to face the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wofford vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 66.8 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 63.8 the Cavaliers allow.

Wofford has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.

Virginia's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.

The Cavaliers average 78.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 57.5 the Terriers allow.

When Virginia puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 7-2.

Wofford is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.

The Cavaliers are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, 4.3% higher than the Terriers concede to opponents (34.6%).

The Terriers shoot 38.4% from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Evangelia Paulk: 8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24) Maddie Heiss: 14.5 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

14.5 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66) Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Indiya Clarke: 6.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Schedule