Wofford vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) and Wofford Terriers (6-4) at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 79-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.
The Terriers are coming off of a 60-34 victory over Emory & Henry in their most recent outing on Monday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wofford vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wofford vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia 79, Wofford 57
Other SoCon Predictions
- North Carolina Central vs UNC Greensboro
- Western Carolina vs North Carolina
- Elon vs Furman
- UNC Asheville vs East Tennessee State
- Chattanooga vs Lipscomb
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers picked up their signature win of the season on November 29, when they took down the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who rank No. 279 in our computer rankings, 63-54.
- The Cavaliers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).
- Wofford has two losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins
- 63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 279) on November 29
- 82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 344) on November 14
- 74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on November 11
Wofford Leaders
- Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Evangelia Paulk: 8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)
- Maddie Heiss: 14.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)
- Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)
- Indiya Clarke: 6.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers put up 66.8 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 57.5 per contest (74th in college basketball). They have a +93 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.