How to Watch Winthrop vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
- Winthrop has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 118th.
- The Eagles put up 9.8 more points per game (80.8) than the Musketeers give up (71.0).
- Winthrop is 8-1 when it scores more than 71.0 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop scores 87.0 points per game at home, and 75.0 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Eagles are allowing 15.5 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than away (77.8).
- At home, Winthrop makes 7.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (33.0%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 90-87
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|Queens
|W 88-82
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 85-68
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
